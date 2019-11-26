Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Deep Joshi
Maker
Hello friends! Really happy to launch "NoCodePeople" on product hunt. NoCodePeople” is a living directory of thriving makers who build things without code and runs startup & business successfully. Our mission is to provide space to find an outstanding “Nocode” makers to follow, look for a mentor, make new friends, or discover talented individuals to join teams. Here you will connect with leading NoCode makers, that will give you the direction you need to grow your NoCode career from zero to hero. If you want to nominate Nocode makers, please use the “nominate” button. Let me know if you have any questions or suggestions 😉
Upvote (1)Share
Well done! I love the nominations option, as it allows contributions from the community rather than another listicle created by biased companies or AI. Congrats on the launch!
UpvoteShare