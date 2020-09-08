NoCode Club
The StackOverflow for no-code makers
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Pierre Tillement
MakerCo-founder @ Hello Tyro 🚀
Hey everyone, 👋 Thrilled to be launching NoCode Club on PH today! 🤓 About us We are the co-founders of Hello Tyro, a platform connecting interns and startups in Belgium 🇧🇪, by day and no-code makers by night! We've had a ton of fun building this platform to bring together talented makers who all enjoy helping out fellow no-code builders. ❓What is NoCode Club? NCC is the gamified community of no-code makers collaborating on challenges while they build with no-code tools. What can you do on NoCode Club? - Post your own challenges - Offer solutions to other members' challenges - Build your Maker profile (projects, tool stack, and more...) - Climb up the NCC leaderboard by earning karma points 🔭 The vision for NoCode Club An aspiration toward collective intelligence and knowledge. The no-code community is awesome and NCC is a tool to help the members of this community to keep on building and learning daily with like-minded people. Would love to have you join the club and get your feedback and thoughts! We strive to create more and more value for makers and we will do so thanks to you 🥰
Share
Upvote (2)
I was fortunate enough to register as a beta user for NCC. So far the platform's been an incredible resource for my no-code journey. The team is well and truly on their way towards building the Stack Overflow for no-code makers 🔥
@lachlankirkwood Thanks you so much Lachlan! We were thrilled to have as one of the first users. You are such an asset to the nocode community with you building and sharing your knowledge!
Awesome idea, I'm in!
?makers great idea and very much needed! On a side note: would suggest using separate builder for landing page vs app. Seems that the landing page is not responsive and you could use softr.io or similar products to quickly compose a responsive landing pages and then connect with bubble for the app.
Hey @arturmkrtchyan Thanks a lot! You're right! Bubble responsiveness is bit difficult for me still. I have tried out softr and some other landing page builders and will dig more into that. Thanks for the tip!