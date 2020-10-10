discussion
Turn Google Docs in to a Website That’s about it really. Nocode is a smart way to publish and host fast, secure and easy to manage websites and offers a new way for people to publish content online creating extremely secure and fast, static websites. We were forever being asked for quick and easy website solutions from a multitude of different people in our networks. Firing up a hosting account and installing WordPress or trying to fit a small amount of information into a beautiful avante-garde Squarespace website seemed like overkill. Why can’t people just write their websites using tools they already know, like a text editor, and then just arrange the pages and publish them as a site. And so Nocode as an idea was born. Fast forward and a lot of experimentation and testing later. As soon as you have added some content to your Google Documents, you can have it published as a professional, smart and mobile responsive website in moments. “We realised that many businesses (both online and off) would benefit from publishing content for their customers. For example - online product documentation, something that is vital to a business, is very hard to create unless you are technical. We embarked on a mission to make it as easy as possible to unlock the potential of all the unpublished content that is out there” says Kai Davenport, Founder and CTO. Ideally suited for people who want to be able to publish information quickly and reliably, we see Nocode being extremely useful for people who want to create: Product Documentation Blogs Intranets Portfolios Simple Websites
