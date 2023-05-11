Products
This is the latest launch from Nobits
See Nobits’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Nobits
Nobits
Effortlessly gather feedback in Notion with Nobits
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Simplify your customer feedback process by seamlessly integrating feature requests and insights into Notion using Nobits, your all-in-one feedback management solution.
Launched in
Productivity
Customer Success
Notion
by
Nobits
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Nobits
Effortlessly Gather Feedback in Notion with Nobits 🚀
2
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Nobits by
Nobits
was hunted by
Luca
in
Productivity
,
Customer Success
,
Notion
. Made by
Luca
. Featured on May 11th, 2023.
Nobits
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on December 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#193
Report