Sign in
Product
Nobinge
Nobinge
Summarize and chat with YouTube videos
Summarize and chat with YouTube videos. Bypass ads, sponsors, chit-chat, and get to the point. Acquire knowledge rapidly, break the language barrier, and ask questions.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Nobinge
About this launch
Nobinge
Summarize and chat with YouTube videos.
Nobinge by
Nobinge
was hunted by
Benjamin Crozat
in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Benjamin Crozat
. Featured on April 5th, 2024.
Nobinge
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Nobinge's first launch.
