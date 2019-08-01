Nobias Spotlight

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
MakerPro
Tania Ahuja
Hi Product Hunters! We are so excited to launch Spotlight with you all. We created Spotlight with the goal of simplifying how everyone gets their political news digest, in a balanced and reliable manner. The journey: 🚴 I started Nobias with the mission to protect people from deceptive or misleading content online by creating tools that keep people informed of bias and credibility in news media. Along the way, my team and I hope to help people understand the landscape of media bias and to give them power over the algorithms that shape what they read and see online. So what is Spotlight? Spotlight is a weekly newsletter that highlights the biggest news from the week and how it was covered by the left, right, and center. We help you stay informed and practice being a responsible digital citizen with a rundown and analysis of bias in political news delivered straight to your inbox every week. The Spotlight Experience: 🎉 Every Sunday morning, Spotlight subscribers will have the Spotlight newsletter delivered to their inbox, bright and early. We’ll help you wind down the weekend and kickstart a new week with a weekly dose of the biggest political news stories. ✅Stay updated with the upcoming 2020 election - Explore weekly insights on candidates’ coverage in the media leading up to next year’s elections. ✅Discover the top news stories from both sides - We highlight the daily top political news stories that both the left and right are reading and provide weekly bias insights that help you form a balanced perspective across the board. ✅Get it delivered straight to your inbox every week - Stay informed with our roundup of bias in the biggest political news stories conveniently sent to your inbox every Sunday morning. Check out the most recent pre-launch edition of Spotlight here: (https://nobias.com/campaigns/vie...) . We hope you find it as helpful as our team at Nobias does. And of course, we’d love to hear your feedback and ideas in the comments!
Upvote (3)Share
Amazing!
Nobias is super relevant in the current political climate to easily what news is reliable.
definitely relevant, great work Nobias, its a must get.