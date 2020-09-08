discussion
Tania Ahuja
Founder and CEO of Nobias
Hi Product Hunters! We are so excited to launch Nobias Finance with you all! With the rise of retail investing platforms like Robinhood, the necessity for simple, interactive, and powerful tools that are accessible to the public is growing. We created Nobias Finance with the goal of providing institutional-level insights for the individual investor. 🚴 The journey I started Nobias with the mission to protect people from deceptive or misleading content online by creating tools that keep people informed of bias and credibility in online content. Along the way, my team and I hope to help people understand the landscape of media bias and to give them power over the algorithms that shape what they read and see online. We gave you political insights and now we're giving you financial insights. 🤔 So what is Nobias Finance? Nobias Finance is a Chrome Extension that helps users navigate financial articles online. 💸 The Nobias Finance Experience Hover over our buy/hold/sell icons to view... 👉 The market bias of the article (whether it is bullish or bearish on the stock or ETF) 👉 The credibility of the author (based on the accuracy of his or her past calls in the last 3 months) so you can decide whether to trust the recommendation or not. 👉 The context around that stock or ETF (what percent of articles are bullish v. bearish on the stock). Click on "more details" to dive further into our analysis. 📈 Stock Details: See when a stock shot up or dropped and the analysts and bloggers who saw it coming. Get real-time access to an author's past predictions analyzed with Nobias' explainable AI. Our algorithms rate the performance of all authors who write about your favorite companies and industries over customizable time periods. ✍️ Author Details: View your favorite author’s credibility, return, and overall market outlook at a glance. Find the best authors across different stocks and industries. Make sure you never miss their articles. ✅ Evaluate the recommendations you see online to make more informed investment decisions. ✅ Find bloggers and analysts you trust. ✅ Never fall prey to unsupported hot stock tips again. 🤑 With Nobias Finance, invest with confidence!
