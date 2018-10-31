Log InSign up
NOBBAS

First collaborative real estate search platform.

With over 1.4 million homes to buy or rent, Nobbas is the first real estate search platform with built-in collaboration tools.

Nobbas lets you add delete and comment directly on your favorite listings in real-time with your spouse, friends, roommates or agent.

The days of sending listing URLs by email, Messenger, texts, etc are now behind!

  • Rajat Singla
    Rajat Singla
    Pros: 

    Curated Properties

    Very friendly UI

    Collaborating is super easy

    Cons: 

    New idea, one might get little time to get it right

    They are disrupting how people search for a new home/property.

    I would not be surprised, if they came up with new innovative solutions using AR/VR

    Rajat Singla has used this product for one month.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Is there any plans to add a "find a room-mate" or "looking for room-mate" feature, could add a lot of value :)
JP BrayMakerPro@jp_bray · CEO @ Nobbas | Investor
@aaronoleary Thanks for checking out our website. It is actually a feature that we have been discussing for a while internally!
