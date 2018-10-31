With over 1.4 million homes to buy or rent, Nobbas is the first real estate search platform with built-in collaboration tools.
Nobbas lets you add delete and comment directly on your favorite listings in real-time with your spouse, friends, roommates or agent.
The days of sending listing URLs by email, Messenger, texts, etc are now behind!
Reviews
- Pros:
Curated Properties
Very friendly UI
Collaborating is super easyCons:
New idea, one might get little time to get it right
They are disrupting how people search for a new home/property.
I would not be surprised, if they came up with new innovative solutions using AR/VRRajat Singla has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Is there any plans to add a "find a room-mate" or "looking for room-mate" feature, could add a lot of value :)
JP BrayMakerPro@jp_bray · CEO @ Nobbas | Investor
@aaronoleary Thanks for checking out our website. It is actually a feature that we have been discussing for a while internally!
