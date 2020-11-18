We capture + write your family’s stories 🖊
Stefanie Grieser
MakerCo-Founder Shine Bootcamp
👋🏻 Hi Product Hunt, I want to introduce you to No Story Lost. We capture + write your family’s stories 🖊 & turn those stories into a beautiful coffee table book 📖 How It Works: 1. We interview your loved one and collect their favorite memories, stories, and advice. 2. Our team of professionals will transcribe, write, and edit your family stories. 3. You get a family keepsake. We produce, print and ship a beautiful coffee table book right to your door. And of course, feel free to check us out over at http://nostorylost.com! ✨ The Backstory ✨ My dad had me later in life. And he’s getting older. But my god did the man have rich, funny and overall incredible stories. I wanted to get my dad’s stories written down so I could read them. So I could keep them forever. So I wouldn’t forget them. So I could share them with my future kids. So when my friend Andrew, told me about his idea… this idea that would help capture my dad’s stories. Then turn those stories into a book. Well, I told him: Sign me up and take my money. When I read the first manuscript and the collection of my dad’s stories I legit cried 😭 no joke. This concept was truly so unique and special! Now… it’s come full circle. I was one of the first beta customers, now I am a partner in the business (funny how life works). If your reaction to this concept was my reaction… we’re now open for biz + taking orders 🙃 The holidays are righhhht around the corner. Instead of making Bezos rich, why not shop your values? This gift could be a great choice! AND if you buy within the next week you can use the coupon code Product Hunt for 10% off. PS — Any holiday orders will result in a card sent to you to gift 🎁🎄🥰
