No More WhatsApp

Learn how to export your data from WhatsApp.

Simple information website to learn how to get your data out of WhatsApp before you delete your account.
Steven Yung
Maker
Hello ProductHunt, Like many, I've decided to migrate out of WhatsApp when they announced they new privacy policy update. I had planned on pulling the plug completely and delete my account before the 8th of Febuary, but I realize quickly that all my family and friends communication was majorly done on WhatsApp and deleting my account will result in deleting my chats history for the past years. I created this website to teach all my relatives and friends how to export that data and created an explorer web app to easily read that data back without WhatsApp. Hope it can help some people.
Janiah Reeves
hi hi
