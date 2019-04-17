No Endgame Spoilers

Have friends who like to spoil movies? Endgame is playing soon and if you don't want your whole experience to be destroyed by some blabber-mouth on FB then this is for you! "No Spoilers" will automatically blur out any post which talks about Endgame.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
KhaiyongMaker@ngkhaiyong · Aspiring inventor who loves making apps.
There are 2 ways to prevent spoilers. 1) Unfriend your friends on Facebook who bought tickets on day 1 or install this Chrome extension. Your choice!
Upvote Share·