Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Pete
Maker
Hey everyone - I've been looking at job adverts recently and it really bugs me when I find a great looking position only to find the last line says they require a CS degree. I'm self-taught so I want to apply for jobs with companies where that isn't a problem. Now things are getting better but it's still really hard to find these jobs where a CS degree isn't a requirement. So I've put all these jobs in one place! Let me know what you think in the comments 😀👇
Upvote (6)Share