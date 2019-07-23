No CS Degree

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Maker
Pete
Hey everyone, so I made this website because I was already contacting people to find out their route into programming. I am learning to code so I think it helps to read about how other people have managed it as well. Let me know what you think in the comments!
Upvote (3)Share
@petecodes Congrats on the launch! Really enjoyed reading these stories. Hopefully it will inspire + give the confidence to more people to learn something new. 🙌
@petecodes congratulations
Congrats on the launch. Very inspiring people to learn more and engage themselves.