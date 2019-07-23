Log InSign up
No CS Degree

Interviews with successful self-taught and bootcamp coders

Discover how successful coders have learned with no CS degree by reading in-depth, exclusive interviews with them. Featuring the maker of the Kanye dating app, an Austrian making 150k at 22, the PH Inclusion award winner and the maker of a wellness extension.
Pete
Maker
Hey everyone, so I made this website because I was already contacting people to find out their route into programming. I am learning to code so I think it helps to read about how other people have managed it as well. Let me know what you think in the comments!
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
@petecodes Congrats on the launch! Really enjoyed reading these stories. Hopefully it will inspire + give the confidence to more people to learn something new. 🙌
Okii Eli
@petecodes congratulations
Mithun Muddan
Congrats on the launch. Very inspiring people to learn more and engage themselves.
