Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Rochelle Fernandes
This is so cool, Divya! the layout design looks damn nice, so clean and simple to use. Looking forward to try it out :)
Upvote (1)Share
@rochelle_fernandes Thanks a lot. We are currently offering a discount of $5. Just use the coupon PHTEST05
@divyakant360 . Amazing product in the no code domain! Clean, simple and easy to use. More power to you!
Upvote (1)Share
@yugandhar_bhamare Hello! glad that you liked it. Let me know if you got any feedbacks to improve it even further.
Hola to the Product Hunt community! And welcome to the launch. This is Divya Kant Singh, the maker of No Code Pages. I am doing my major in information tech and professionally I am a digital product designer based out of India. Having a background in computers while being a techie since childhood, I have always been digging into web development and new tech stacks. Hence a lot of things like building a personal or an entire eCommerce website came easy to me. But soon enough I realized not everyone has this privilege of understanding design and code. • I saw designers, artists, writers, or anyone without a past background in tech struggle with building an online portfolio. • Small businesses finding it hard to afford to be online. • So many good podcasters, YouTubers, and content creators not having their content discovered due to their lack of network or not being featured anywhere. • Independent music producers on a low budget finding it hard to get an online base done and brand up. • Jobseekers finding it hard to design and structure their resume. • Notion lovers not being able to generate funds in style right from their public Notion Docs. • While I was freelancing, I saw design and development agencies across Europe charge irrational prices to build even the most basic website for anyone. So I decided to become a part of the no-code revolution. I built nocodepages.com to help support all the small business and individuals to get online without coding. All I decided to ask in return was the bare minimum price to keep me motivated to update the library and provide support. The idea came to me while I was making my design portfolio on Notion but I ignored it until I got featured on Bestfolios in April. Since then I was constantly amused with the possibility of Notion becoming a full-fledged web suite in the future. Then a few weeks back, I just decided to dig into this idea all by myself. I initially called it 'Notion Folio' and wanted to make a "FREE" portfolio solution for designers. But then I got some perspective to scale it to something bigger which can help a lot of people especially in the time of this pandemic when everyone is having a financial breakdown. I decided to monetize it at a very reasonable price and learn from the experience. Building on the initial idea for the start and then scaling it up quite ambitiously, right now we plan to make No Code Pages a growing library of multipurpose layouts and hacks to build a website running on Notion and without writing a single line of code. What can people do with No Code Pages and Notion? You get free hosting, free SSL, free subdomain, and the No Code Pages Library is a collection of 10+ multipurpose layouts and hacks for Notion. You can add integrations to your website on Notion: 🌐 Configure a Custom Domain. 🔠 Google Fonts. 📊 Google Analytics. 💬 Add live Chat support - Freshworks, Intercom, Zendesk, HubSpot, Replain, etc. ☕ Add Buy Me A Coffee widget to receive crowdfunds. 💰 Sell via Gumroad and add payment widget right in Notion. → Website layout library for: 🎨 Design Portfolio. 📜 Online Resume. 🎪 Agency Showcase. 🎤 Music and Podcast. ✍ Blogging and Journaling. → And more with the upcoming FREE updates. At a non-recurring price of $30. Small businesses will love No Code Pages as it helps them cut down development costs by well, removing the designer and developer from the scene. 💕 And you can maintain it yourself. What is coming in the future? Besides, more layouts and integrations for the Notion library which you can check in the roadmap section on our website, we wish to create a community in the long run so you can expect possible collaborations over webinars in the future. We also plan to add UI Kits for designers, and more hacks for other no-code solutions as our separate products. We wish to go beyond Notion and hence our name. We are open to pitches, maybe we can help you sell your no-code product through our platform. PS: This is my first ever launch on Product Hunt! All feedbacks and questions are appreciated. Give me a chance to help.
Hey there! That's a launch today! I am online the entire day to answer all your questions, shooooot!
Looks great! Glad that there is a new addition in the No Code Community. All the best Divya Kant!
@kaushik_murali1 Hello, thanks a lot. Hope this will be useful to you.