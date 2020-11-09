discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Seth Kramer
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I've been building without code for years, automating processes for a venture-backed startup as well as launching my own profitable side-projects. I created No Code MBA to help anyone gain the skills needed to build without code. If you can use Microsoft Word, you can build real apps and websites using no-code tools. Whether you want to earn money as a freelancer or build a scalable business, no code gives you the power to earn a living on the internet. What makes No Code MBA different is its focus on real-world examples. Each course lasts about an hour and follows a project from beginning to end, so you'll finish each course with something real to share with the world. No Code MBA offers lots of free resources to learn and get inspired: ✅ 20 interviews with founders of profitable companies built using no-code tools ✅ Browse no-code tools by category and type ✅ Many free courses to learn the basics of tools like Webflow, Glide, Carrd, and more No Code MBA Unlimited includes premium courses such as: ✅ Clone Product Hunt using Webflow ✅ Clone Zillow using Glide ✅ Create a job board using Webflow ✅ Clone Tinder using Glide Plus get: ✅ Templates (currently 8 Glide templates) ✅ Private community to ask questions and get feedback ✅ All future courses I'm offering a 50% Product Hunt discount for the next 24 hours only! Use code PRODUCTHUNT to save $100. I'm constantly adding new courses and content to stay up to date with the changing no-code landscape. I'd love for you to check it out and let me know what you think!
Share