No Code Founders 2.0

Hey all 👋 Thanks for checking out our launch. I initially started No Code Founders to scratch my own itch of finding people like myself(non-technical founders) to connect with. We quickly became a tight-knit group of entrepreneurs sharing experiences, asking questions and generally helping each other with our startup journeys. A few months ago, we then released the beta of our new site (which we are officially launching out of beta today) which is a directory of everything surrounding the no-code movement, including: > Startups > Tools > Founders > Jobs > Meetups > Posts > Interviews > Amas > Perks I'm a massive advocate of the no-code movement and believe that no-code is knocking down the barriers-to-entry in the tech industry and paving the way for a new generation of entrepreneurs to build amazing companies. My hope for No Code Founders is to be the cheerleader of the movement and nurture these founders into building the next unicorns. I'd love for you guys to check it out and see what you think. If you have any feedback, feel free to send it my way. Thanks ✌️
Cool way to grow the no code community and discover insights about it!
@bogdan_ionita Thanks Bogdan
