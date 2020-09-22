No-Code Curated Integrations

discussion
Hello Hello 👋 Super pumped to be launching our first product on PH! Little nervous though 🙈 About us Our journey with no-code started 15+ months ago as we were trying to validate ideas, build products and test viability in a very constrained and fast-paced environment. We are a bunch of designers and product makers turned no-coders from India. We envision [Nocolo.co](http://nocolo.co/) as a no-code ecosystem for India. As a part of the the ecosystem, we have established a strong community, a few courses, and a thriving consulting practice. As we break our heads, tinker with problems, find stuff, we learn a lot and now it is time to share all those insights with our fellow makers. What are no-code integrations? In the course of building 50+ no-code products, we had use cases to bring in a number of integrations into it in no-time. Nothing was available on the platter. We stumbled upon a number of roadblocks and frustrations. As problem solvers, we started debugging, searching, collecting, curating and testing integrations while building these websites. Over a period of time, we had filtered about 150+ curated integrations for 12+ categories in our database. This saved us a lot of time, energy and money over a period and our in hindsight our first search was in our own database when we had an integration need. This gave us an idea, how about open this database for lifetime access for a small fee and save time and energy collectively for our community. Here we are, launching our no-code integrations database through PH to you. ✨ PH special price at 50% discount for lifetime access at $29.99
