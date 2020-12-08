discussion
Engjell Sela
MakerFull-stack Developer.
My no-code friends had a hard time creating and implementing charts to a website. I built No Code Chart to improve no-coders experience creating, editing and implement charts to their websites. Start by adding data to the spreadsheet, customize your chart by changing chart type and colors to match your website. Follow the guideline to export the chart to your website, you'll have the chart in your website in minutes. If you need help creating charts, message me!
