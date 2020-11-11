No Code by Design
Michael Buckbee
Founder+Developer
This is really exciting - I feel like design is one of the major differentiators for companies now and Nathan is incredibly top-notch.
Hi all. From 2013 to 2019 I worked on Nusii.com with my then co-founder. Nusii was and still is a successful SaaS, but after what seemed like forever "running" a business I wanted to get back to what I enjoy most... Design. No Code By Design is a subscription based design service that offers the option to build out your websites in Webflow or my new favourite, Dorik. While there are other subscription design alternatives out there, (although most are straight up graphic design) at No Code By Design you'll work exclusively with experienced, professional designers. There will be no low-paid juniors here! We currently have two plans. Each of which give you access to your own personal designer. You'll get to know each other, how you like to work and of course your design tastes and preferences. So if your startup is just taking off or if your current designer needs an extra pair of hands, check us out. If you have any questions just let me know and I'll do my best to answer you.
Congrats, Nathan, nice positioning!