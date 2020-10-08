discussion
Shar Darafsheh
Maker
CEO & Founder of Servicebot
Hi Hunters! 👋 Shar here, co-founder of @servicebot_io . We are super excited to launch no-code billing pages for Stripe businesses—the easiest & fastest way to build self-serve subscriptions. 🚀 One-click connect to Stripe, visually create your customer-facing billing page, and embed the billing page directly into your website or SaaS. Make changes to your billing page on Servicebot will automatically update your billing interface for your users. 🤯 So why Servicebot? 🤔 🧠 ⚡️ From the beginning, our vision has been to make it easier & faster for SaaS businesses to earn recurring revenue. We've talked to hundreds of SaaS businesses in the past three years. Many SaaS or digital agencies spend weeks or months developing all the front-end billing pages required to allow customers to subscribe to plans, manage subscription, update card, upgrade, downgrade, and the list goes on. Every time they update pricing, they consume development resources to apply the pricing update everywhere on their website and app. Billing needs to be easier! Servicebot Billing Pages is a UI toolkit on top of Stripe Billing, allowing Stripe businesses to self-serve their subscriptions without coding. Using our embeddable billing pages, you can save months in building and maintaining front-end logic. What are the available billing pages? 🧐 🚀 We've started with the essential billing pages every SaaS business needs, but our goal is to add many more. Here are the billing pages we made available today: 👉 Plan Picker - Let customers pick their plans when upgrading from a freemium or free trial account. 👉 Customer Portal - Let customers self-manage their subscriptions. 👉 Pricing Page - Create beautiful & functional pricing pages for your website. 👉 Checkout Form - Let your customers signup & pay from anywhere on your website or app. 👉 Invoice Portal - Let your customers pay & download invoices. Servicebot is completely free during testing. Signup and let us know what you think. Your feedback is so valuable to us. 😊 Thank you, Product Hunt community 🙏 — Shar & Team Servicebot
Chris Traganos
Congrats on the launch @darafshehshar! I'm very excited to see this no-code product on PH and look forward to more businesses go live with the help of ServiceBot's subscription page offering 💳 🎉
Shar Darafsheh
Maker
CEO & Founder of Servicebot
@ctraganos Thank you 🙏 We love Stripe and are so excited to add more billing pages on top of Stripe Billing!
Georgiana Laudi
SaaS Growth Advisor, Co-founder
Looks awesome guys! Keep it up 👏👏👏
Shar Darafsheh
Maker
CEO & Founder of Servicebot
@ggiiaa Thank you 🙏
Khadesha Okwudili
Used servicebot briefly. The founder was super helpful with getting everything set up! He had a great attitude and great customer service! I would recommend their product just based off that!
Shar Darafsheh
Maker
CEO & Founder of Servicebot
@khadesha_bryant Thank you so much 🙏
Tarek Khalil
Software Engineer
Super exciting, big congratulations folks! ❤️
Shahrzad Darafsheh
MakerCo-founder & VP Design @ Servicebot
@cmdkhalilov Thanks so much, Tarek!
