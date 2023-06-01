Products
nKS - nOps Karpenter Solution
nKS - nOps Karpenter Solution
Reduce your EKS cost by up to 60% on auto-pilot
nKS optimizes EKS workloads on the most cost-efficient options in real time. Integrating Karpenter with nOps' cost optimization engine, it streamlines RIs, Savings Plans, and Spot resource management using ML-driven cost optimization.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
nKS - nOps Karpenter Solution
About this launch
nKS - nOps Karpenter Solution
Reduce your EKS cost by up to 60% on auto-pilot
nKS - nOps Karpenter Solution by
nKS - nOps Karpenter Solution
Pratik Thakker
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
JT Giri
. Featured on June 3rd, 2023.
nKS - nOps Karpenter Solution
