NIUS.TV
Let our AI tell you the news
Artificial Intelligence
We use artificial intelligence, storytelling techniques, and motion graphics to convert text-based news into beautiful short video stories for mobile devices.
We are rethinking the consumption of information on mobile devices for the 5G, hyperconnected era.
Carlos Chinchilla
I'm the founder, sole dev and designer of the product. I hope you like it.
