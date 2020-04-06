  1. Home
  2.  → Ninja Number

Ninja Number

A second phone number for your cell phone

Ninja Number is the Second Phone Number app that lets you choose how to communicate by separating business and personal calls with a designated 2nd phone number. Our industry-leading technology is ‘Always On’, ensuring you have coverage 24/7/365!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Tereza Bízková
Tereza Bízková
What a great concept!
Upvote (1)Share
Ayush Chandra
Ayush Chandra
Great job!!😊 Will check it out! Does this work only in US /Canada I assume!
UpvoteShare