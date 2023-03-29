Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Nine Questions
Nine Questions
Challenge your intuition with a guessing game 🧠
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Dive into a guessing game where you match inventors to their creations based on looks alone 👨🔬
How good is your gut feeling? 👀
Dare to try? 😏
Launched in
Education
,
Games
by
Nine Questions
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience
About this launch
Nine Questions
Put your intuition to the test
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Nine Questions by
Nine Questions
was hunted by
Juan Herrera
in
Education
,
Games
. Made by
Juan Herrera
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Nine Questions
is not rated yet. This is Nine Questions's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report