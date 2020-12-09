discussion
Creating a store should be this simple. Better still it's for subscription based products. Pete, Scott and Joel have done it again, bravo. p.s. good gif game on the landing page
Firstly a massive thanks to our friend and mentor @chrismcclelland for hunting Nine today! Your continued help and guidance over the past few months has been incredible! What can we say, it has been a strange year to say the least for us. A bit about us, we created and launched the product payhere, out of our dev agency, on producthunt just under two years ago. We then stopped taking on agency work just at the start of the pandemic to focus on payhere full time, we have seen great growth during this time and are really pleased with the progress we are making. HOWEVER, over the past few months we have been continually approached by users to turn payhere into a place to sell physical products. That is where the idea of Nine started, we listened and interviewed these users to find out what they wanted. They were after a simple platform to add products to that they could sell on a subscription basis. From our experience of being shopify partners we realised the difficulty/cost associated with setup and the fact that subscriptions are not a fully native feature of many of the big e-commerce platforms. In simple terms Nine allows any individual of any technical knowledge to setup a simple store for their subscriptions, we are not trying to be their main e-commerce store but one that can be run alongside to help generate recurring revenue for them. We would love to answer any questions you might have or hear your feedback 😊
This is amazing Scott! Well done team. I can tell there is a big need for this type of simplicity and convenience for businesses wanting to focus on their product and market.
@carol_rossborough thanks for your comment, that's exactly how we feel. We have spoken to so many small retailers that would love to try subscriptions but don't know where to start or can't take the risk of paying for something simply to test it with their customers. This is where Nine will hopefully help!
Congrats on the launch guys. This may the simplest way to collect subscription payments I've seen, props on that. Curious... what kinds of use cases are you seeing from your early adopters? Anything standing out?
@shylands thanks for the kind words! We’re seeing existing businesses who are online already, struggling to get subscriptions going, mainly due to cost as they need developers to integrate something like recharge with shopify, so to try out subs is costly, we think being able to try it out using something like Nine will make a big difference. We are also seeing side hustle type businesses who are launch purely based on a subscription model, who don’t need a traditional site as they do all their sales on social platforms like Instagram, all they need is a checkout and we slot pretty well into that workflow too.
Another great product from a great team! Kudos everyone...can’t wait to see how people use this to take the complexity out of their businesses
@jonnymccormick Thanks Jonny!