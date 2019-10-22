Discussion
Iain Reid
Maker
I originally made this product back in 2017 to solve a problem that I had - I was continuously taking pictures of things I wanted to remember, but they just sat amongst my photo library - not very useful, and pretty hard to find again! NINE was built primarily to scratch that itch - and to put something out into the app store. Almost 3 years later it has been downloaded over 220,000 times - featured by Apple, Wired, Gizmodo and Stuff Magazine - and found a passionate user base in China :-) For the last 12 months in my spare time, I've rebuilt the app completely - and addressed as much user feedback as possible. It now allows you to create custom lists, add more notes to your items (including music, books, websites, places and barcodes), search Google, Amazon, eBay, Baidu and more directly from the item itself... Oh, and of course, a new Light theme :-p
