Hunter
Matteo Gamba
Nimses is a huge concept based on a simple thing. One minute of human life. A nim. By integrating blockchain, Nimses turns every minute of every user’s life into an asset called nim. Nimses makes time both digital and tangible: past time stays on a user’s account and becomes available for future use. Whether actively using the app, or not. Your time is yours. On Nimses people do what they are used to doing: they post, communicate with others, create communities, explore new places and strive to be noticed and appreciated. For doing all of that, they get nims and reach new statuses. The more nims a person has, the more reach a person gets. This is what makes the concept of Nimses so huge, for everyone. In the global social environment Nimses gives billions of people the means to accumulate their social capital and use it anywhere online. As a ready-to-go product, Nimses was launched in 2017 and quickly gained 5 mln users. After 2 years of polishing, Nimses re-launches itself with its latest Showcast feature. The Showcast is a brand new geo-based crowd storytelling tool. Not individual stories or videos, but as a trending series that any user can contribute episodes to.
Really happy to see here a product that I’ve been following since 2017. And newest features to the app looks very interesting. Best of luck!
The concept is truly amazing. I remember when I first heard about it in 2017, and thought that the idea of an app that pays you for your life quite crazy. Very interesting to see how Nimses managed to mature over these years.
