Gie Katon
Nimipay source code: https://github.com/giekaton/nimipay Nimipay is based on the Nimiq JavaScript blockchain. The only blockchain that is in your browser and requires no installation. Nimiq is Crypto 3.0 - it provides the level of simplicity that can be intuitively grasped by any layman. Anyone can create and secure Nimiq wallet in seconds. Furthermore, Nimiq is based on the essential cryptocurrency values and principles (security, decentralization, client-side key management, PoS). With the new Nimiq Hub API, it is now super simple to start accepting payments on any website. Nimiq Hub API: https://nimiq.github.io/hub/quick-start Powered by the API, Nimipay creates an overlayed UI for the interaction with the user's NIM wallet, shopping cart, and items. Nimipay allows the user to add items to a shopping cart and pay for them. After the user makes the payment, its transaction hash is returned for the backend validation. Then after the transaction is confirmed, the user receives the new item. It can be seen under the Items tab. Being a modal window, Nimipay is shown on top of any website, and without the need to re-design the website in order to integrate a webshop. Nimipay is only ~30 kb. To make this possible, some rough simplifications were made. The code is vanilla JavaScript/PHP, just a few hundred lines of code. It's free to use and open source. You can extend and customize it, or just use it for the inspiration for your own Nimiq based app.
