Nimble Notes
The anti-Evernote. Fast, dead-simple note-taking.
Discussion
James Jackson
Maker
This is my first stab at making a product, and I call it Nimble Notes. How it came about: I live in NYC and life is often a frantic scramble from one thing to the next. There's hardly a moment to yourself to think and organize your thoughts. And my thoughts and ideas kept getting lost in the shuffle. I needed some way to get those things "down on paper" that I could take action on later in the day when I have more time. A little more about it: So everything from random ideas, to dreams to shower thoughts, I wanted to get them down now and take action later. The feature set is minimal, and built to be as fast as possible — those fleeting ideas won't wait on you. Nimble Notes are dead-simple — speed and simplicity are the features. And finally: I wanted to make something that helped people create more and not consume more. I hope to keep that theme with everything I build in the future.
