Nikon Z50

A super compact mirrorless camera from Nikon

Small in size but big in image quality, the Nikon Z 50 unleashes your unique creativity from day one. Combining the unrivaled potential of the Z-mount system with simple, well-thought-out camera operation, it helps you in making stunning images
Nikon announces small and lightweight Z50 mirrorless camera with APS-C sensorNikon has introduced an entry-level, crop-sensor camera that uses the same Z-mount system as the company's Z6 and Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new Z50 costs $859 body only and can also be purchased with up to two kit lens options.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Oh this is very compact! Liking the retro look of this as well. Currently in the market for a new camera, this is a definite contender
