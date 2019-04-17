Log InSign up
Nikola Wav

An electric jet-ski from Nikola 🌊

Nikola just announced a pretty powerful electric jet ski. It features a waterproof 12-inch, 4K display in the dashboard, LED lights in the front and back, and even has cruise control
The Nikola Wav is an electric watercraft with a 4K display and cruise controlElectric trucking company Nikola Motors just announced an all-electric sit-down personal watercraft called the Wav (pronounced "wave"). Inspired by the design of superbikes, the Wav is a wild looking jet-ski style vehicle that Nikola Motors CEO Trevor Milton called the "future of watercraft."
Another cool announcement from Nikola today. There has been a few attempts at this in the past, interesting to see if Nikola can pull it off
