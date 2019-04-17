Nikola Wav

Nikola just announced a pretty powerful electric jet ski. It features a waterproof 12-inch, 4K display in the dashboard, LED lights in the front and back, and even has cruise control
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Another cool announcement from Nikola today. There has been a few attempts at this in the past, interesting to see if Nikola can pull it off
