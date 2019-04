Nikola's off-road EV is a high-tech speed demon

Nikola Motors is a startup that's developing electric big rigs, but it's also funneling some of that knowledge into a fast, futuristic vehicle that non-truckers might want to drive called the NZT. Debuted at an event in Arizona on Tuesday night alongside those big rigs and an electric watercraft, the NZT is a four-wheeler with modern dune buggy vibes that's built to go off road.