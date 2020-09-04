Nikola for Tesla

discussion
David Hodge
HunterNikola. Prev sold Embark to Apple.
Hey guys, I’m David Hodge, the Nikola developer. I built Nikola after leaving Apple for my own use, but people kept asking if they could use it too, so I made it public. With this launch of version 2.0 I’ve added EV health monitoring, more watch capabilities, and the Nikola Report, which is essentially CarFax for your EV. Would love to answer questions you have. Nikola is a guardian app for your Tesla that: 1. Helps you keep your car safe, by sending proactive alerts about battery health, leaving the car unlocked, and more… 2. Deepens your understanding of your car and how you drive it, with detailed charge and drive statistics, graphs, and history. 3. Increases the resale value of your car with a Nikola Report (like CarFax for your EV), with details about battery usage and wear. For a bit of background on me: I formerly founded Embark (a transit app), acquired by Apple in 2013. At Apple, I was an engineering lead for Maps. And as you can guess, privacy and security are super important to me, so Nikola is built with that philosophy in mind. Your data is yours. Happy to answer any questions you have!
