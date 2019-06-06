Reviews
Geraldo Ramos
👋 Hello Product Hunters! I currently own a Tesla Model 3 and found that a desktop app that can perform some of the main Tesla mobile app capabilities would be nice, so I decided to build one on my own and make it open source. This app is in no way affiliated with Tesla Motors. Your login information is securely stored in your own device and only ever sent to Tesla servers directly. I spent a few days part-time to build this first version and there are a lot of improvements I plan to do, for example: - Add more control features (Sentry mode, valet mode, etc) - Support multiple cars under the same account - Send addresses to the car navigation system - Notifications (battery low, charging stopped, and more) - Sign Windows app (sorry Windows user, I'm a Mac developer and signing the APP for windows is tricky, I will try to do it as soon as possible). For now, a warning will be displayed upon installation. It would be awesome to find some contributors. Please check the GitHub repo for more information. Any feedback is appreciated!
