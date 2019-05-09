Nike Training Club 6.0
Nike's newest update to their work-out app
#2 Product of the DayToday
Nike Training Club helps you reach your fitness goals. Get fit anytime, anywhere with free workouts across strength, endurance, yoga & mobility. From bodyweight workouts to full-equipment exercises, discover personalized workout recommendations, just for you.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Some significant possible subscription revenue for Nike in this latest release: Now introducing 2 new features: Nike Training Club Premium and Workout Reminders! NIKE TRAINING CLUB PREMIUM Reaching your fitness goals just got easier. We’ve partnered with world renowned Nike Master Trainers to deliver their results-focused workouts and programs, straight to you. Subscribe now and get access to: • 4-6 Week Programs Led by Nike Master Trainers • Expert Nutrition & Wellness Guidance Including Mindset, Recovery, and Sleep • New Workout Formats Including On-Demand Classes and Whiteboard Workouts for Gym-style Training Apple Watch support for new NTC Premium Workout formats coming soon. WORKOUT REMINDERS You asked, we listened! Set reminders to help you stay motivated. And, like any athlete, we’re always focused on improvements to maximize our performance.
Upvote Share·