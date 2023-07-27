Products
Nightfall for ChatGPT
Stay compliant and redact sensitive data in ChatGPT
Nightfall for ChatGPT is an ML-powered browser extension that automatically finds and removes a variety of sensitive information including PII, PCI, confidential information, and API keys in ChatGPT prompts.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Security
by
Nightfall AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Nightfall AI
Automatically find and fix data exposure with AI
2
reviews
112
followers
Follow for updates
Nightfall for ChatGPT by
Nightfall AI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
Isaac Madan
,
Rohan Sathe
,
Evan Fuller
,
Kamlesh Makhija
,
Nagarjun Palavalli
,
Benjamin Tarman
,
Anisha Gupta
,
AJ Virgil
,
River Huang
,
Sarthak Kothari
,
Yeonsung Kim
and
Nick Kings
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
Nightfall AI
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on May 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
39
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
