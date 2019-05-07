Nightfall designed to make your design and development process much faster and delightful. Each template consists of components based on the atomic design concept. You can change it all and build your own app in days.
Max SnitserMaker@maxsnitser · UX Designer, ⛵️Maker of Nightfall
Hey Everyone, I'm a maker of Nightfall. It's a new and fully customizable Dark Mode Design System for iOS. It consists of 50+ templates covering 10 different topics for most of the cases that mobile apps have. Each template consists of components based on the atomic design concept. So you can change everything from small details like icons and colors to complex components like cards and navigation. You can change it all and build your own app in days. Nightfall supports latest trends in navigation and organization of mobile screens. Also, it’s based on iOS 12 guidelines and even iOS 13 rumors. So you have everything to build dark mode mobile apps already now. It is supported by regular updates and it works like magic. You don’t need to download a new version each time. Right after the purchase, you'll be invited into the project in the Sketch Cloud, and you’ll get the updates right in Sketch. FEATURES OVERVIEW Ready to use templates. Just take and change it for your app needs. Clean organization of templates and components. Style guide with guidelines to design your apps using Nightfall system. Icons pack with different weights. Selection of colors that work well in dark mode apps. Assets collection that includes a random background image, user pics, covers, maps. All of it looks amazing on dark apps. All Responsive. DESIGN PACKAGE 50+ Templates. 10 Categories (content, maps, mail, calendar, messages, profile, system screen, music, and podcasts, log in / sign up). 330+ Components. 200+ Atoms. 90+ Molecules. 40+ Organisms. 120+ Icons pack. AVAILABLE FOR SKETCH. Today I'm happy to present it to you and I'm waiting for your opinion, remarks, and questions. For any questions please contact me at hello@maxsnitser.com
