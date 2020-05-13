Discussion
Hey guys! Night Viewer is a lightweight and free Chrome Extension that enables dark mode for the View Page Source. Not only that, it also shows you how the browser has rendered a page’s original HTML into a functioning DOM, including modifications made by JavaScript. Night Viewer allows you to modify the font size of the View Page Source by increasing or decreasing it to make it more readable. Its core features (actually all its features) :) 🌑 Enable dark mode for the View Page Source in Chrome/Chromium/Firefox 💄 Beautify the source code to make it more readable 🔎 Allow you to modify (increase and decrease) the font size at the View Page Source ➤ Show you source code before JavaScript execution (returned from server) ➤ Show you source code after JavaScript execution (same as Developer Tools) We developed it basically to scratch our own itch and thought that it might be useful to someone else. It is a tool made from developers for developers and probably some tech savvy SEO geeks. Night Viewer is completely FREE extension that is developed by the team behind Night Eye - https://nighteye.app/
Yes, the last dazzling white spot is finally fixed. I can have a really dark mode while debugging. Congratulations on the development. Is there a search option in the source code?
