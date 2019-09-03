Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Petya Dimitrova
Awesome dark mode and their support is on the point!
Upvote (1)Share
@petya_dimitrova Thanks! We try :)
I tried a few different "night mode" extensions and this one worked the best on the most sites. Some of them changed all of the colors on the page where this one only changed what was necessary and kept the rest the same.
Upvote (1)Share
@kishminish Thanks! Happy to hear that!
How different is your extension from the other available ones, because there are a lot
Upvote (1)Share
@kstoykov There are couple of things on which we emphasize and put all our efforts. First and foremost is the algorithm that enables dark mode on a website. Instead of simply inverting colors, the extension analyses each page element color and decides whether to change it or not. This way the dark mode comes out smooth and consistent. The second part is the support we offer. We are doing our best to be available for all our users - whether it is to fix bugs, adjust not properly converted websites or simply help them use the extension in a more efficient way.
My eyes say thank you !
Hey, thanks for hunting us! I’m Stan, one of the makers of Night Eye. We launched Night Eye a year ago with the single goal in mind - to provide the best dark mode experience on any website you visit. In May 2018 we launched the Chrome version of Night Eye and continued with the development of the Firefox, Edge and Safari extensions. We are proud of the journey so far and the fact that we can help you enjoy dark mode on nearly any website, using nearly any browser. We’ve been talking to a lot of our users since day one and aim to offer them not only great dark mode experience, but also quick and friendly support. Listening and improving the software based on our user’s feedback has been the most fundamental and productive part of the journey. This is the reason why we are here - to hear your thoughts, critique and feedback. Important things to know about Night Eye 👌🏻 It works on nearly all websites 📄 It converts online PDFs as well 🌍 It works with all major browsers 👨🏻💻 There is Free 3 months trial (nothing is required, simply install and enjoy) 🤑 After the trial, It costs $9 per yer 🆓 There is completely free forever version. It is limited to 5 websites and you can manage the list of websites at any time. 💬 Built in support chat - We are always ready to help you and fix a bug or a website. 🔒 Strict and simple privacy policy. We do not care about your browsing activity, don’t read it, nor store it. ⭐️ All PH visitors will receive 20% discount that is valid for 14 days starting from today. ⚡️ Chrome extension - https://chrome.google.com/websto... Safari extension - https://apps.apple.com/bg/app/ni... Firefox extension - https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US... Edge extension - https://www.microsoft.com/p/nigh... Vivaldi extension - https://chrome.google.com/websto... Brave extension - https://chrome.google.com/websto... All other Chromium based browsers - https://chrome.google.com/websto...