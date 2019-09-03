Log InSign up
Night Eye

Enable dark mode on any website using your favourite browser

Night Eye is a powerful extension that enables dark mode on nearly any website. Instead of simply inverting colors, Night Eye analyses the page elements to enable the best dark mode possible.
Night eye review: Bringing dark mode to any websiteDark mode is gaining popularity across many sites and apps, but some locations on the web still stick to a light theme. Night Eye is an extension that intelligently converts the light themes of websites into dark themes. It does much more than just inverting color schemes and the end result is impressive.
Petya Dimitrova
Petya Dimitrova
Awesome dark mode and their support is on the point!
Kalinikish Minish
Kalinikish Minish
I tried a few different "night mode" extensions and this one worked the best on the most sites. Some of them changed all of the colors on the page where this one only changed what was necessary and kept the rest the same.
Stanislav Dimitrov
Stanislav Dimitrov
Maker
@kishminish Thanks! Happy to hear that!
Камен Стойков
Камен Стойков
How different is your extension from the other available ones, because there are a lot
Stanislav Dimitrov
Stanislav Dimitrov
Maker
@kstoykov There are couple of things on which we emphasize and put all our efforts. First and foremost is the algorithm that enables dark mode on a website. Instead of simply inverting colors, the extension analyses each page element color and decides whether to change it or not. This way the dark mode comes out smooth and consistent. The second part is the support we offer. We are doing our best to be available for all our users - whether it is to fix bugs, adjust not properly converted websites or simply help them use the extension in a more efficient way.
Johan Bavaud 🇨🇭
Johan Bavaud 🇨🇭
My eyes say thank you !
Stanislav Dimitrov
Stanislav Dimitrov
Maker
Hey, thanks for hunting us! I’m Stan, one of the makers of Night Eye. We launched Night Eye a year ago with the single goal in mind - to provide the best dark mode experience on any website you visit. In May 2018 we launched the Chrome version of Night Eye and continued with the development of the Firefox, Edge and Safari extensions. We are proud of the journey so far and the fact that we can help you enjoy dark mode on nearly any website, using nearly any browser. We’ve been talking to a lot of our users since day one and aim to offer them not only great dark mode experience, but also quick and friendly support. Listening and improving the software based on our user’s feedback has been the most fundamental and productive part of the journey. This is the reason why we are here - to hear your thoughts, critique and feedback. Important things to know about Night Eye 👌🏻 It works on nearly all websites 📄 It converts online PDFs as well 🌍 It works with all major browsers 👨🏻‍💻 There is Free 3 months trial (nothing is required, simply install and enjoy) 🤑 After the trial, It costs $9 per yer 🆓 There is completely free forever version. It is limited to 5 websites and you can manage the list of websites at any time. 💬 Built in support chat - We are always ready to help you and fix a bug or a website. 🔒 Strict and simple privacy policy. We do not care about your browsing activity, don’t read it, nor store it. ⭐️ All PH visitors will receive 20% discount that is valid for 14 days starting from today. ⚡️ Chrome extension - https://chrome.google.com/websto... Safari extension - https://apps.apple.com/bg/app/ni... Firefox extension - https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US... Edge extension - https://www.microsoft.com/p/nigh... Vivaldi extension - https://chrome.google.com/websto... Brave extension - https://chrome.google.com/websto... All other Chromium based browsers - https://chrome.google.com/websto...
