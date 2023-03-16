Products
Home
Product
Niftyz.io
Niftyz.io
NFT platform for businesses
Ever wanted to keep a record of a project or achievement? You can with @Niftyz_io 🌟 Own every milestone... Create to last forever! 🔒 Create an immutable record of achievement that you can keep forever through the power of blockchain and NFTs!
Launched in
Web3
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
Niftyz.io
Hundrx
About this launch
Niftyz.io
Own every milestone... Create to last forever!
Niftyz.io by
Niftyz.io
was hunted by
Athena Hedberg
in
Web3
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
Pasquale Merella
,
Athena Hedberg
,
TuringLabs
and
Niftyz.io
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Niftyz.io
is not rated yet. This is Niftyz.io's first launch.
