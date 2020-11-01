discussion
Nikhil
MakerDeveloper, Shadowfax Apps
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I built this app to solve a problem I had. I used to jump frequently between multiple Notion pages and wished there was a way to have my frequently accessed pages a click away and can be triggered by shortcuts 🙂 Features of Niftyman: 1. Multiple instances of Notion in Mac's Menubar. 🥳 2. Customise keyboard shortcuts for each instance. 🎹 3. Match your Page's emoji icon with Menubar Icon. 🔥 4. Quick toggles like, "Always on Top" which is handy when taking notes, etc 5. Few other features like render page as Mobile page. Have you faced similar problem too? If you have any thoughts/feedback please let me know!
