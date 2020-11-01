Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Niftyman

Niftyman

Pin frequently used Notion pages in Mac's menubar!

get it
I use Notion extensively to manage tasks, take Notes, etc throughout the day. I used to spend significant amount of time jumping between pages and felt that was cumbersome. Hence, built Niftyman, a way to get all my frequently used pages to Mac's Menu bar 😃
Rev Live Captions for Zoom
Promoted
Effortlessly caption your Zoom meetings and webinars
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Nikhil
Maker
Developer, Shadowfax Apps
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I built this app to solve a problem I had. I used to jump frequently between multiple Notion pages and wished there was a way to have my frequently accessed pages a click away and can be triggered by shortcuts 🙂 Features of Niftyman: 1. Multiple instances of Notion in Mac's Menubar. 🥳 2. Customise keyboard shortcuts for each instance. 🎹 3. Match your Page's emoji icon with Menubar Icon. 🔥 4. Quick toggles like, "Always on Top" which is handy when taking notes, etc 5. Few other features like render page as Mobile page. Have you faced similar problem too? If you have any thoughts/feedback please let me know!
Share