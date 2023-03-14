Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from NiftyKit
See NiftyKit’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
NiftyKit
NiftyKit
No-Code NFT Smart Contracts for Creators & Brands
Visit
Upvote 5
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
NiftyKit helps creators and teams turn assets into NFT digital collectibles. Mint, manage, and sell game assets, music, artwork, membership tokens and more without help from developers.
Launched in
No-Code
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
NiftyKit
Causal for Startups
Ad
Put finance on autopilot and save yourself 10+ hrs/month
About this launch
NiftyKit
Your No-Code Solution for NFTs
4
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
NiftyKit by
NiftyKit
was hunted by
loftxn
in
No-Code
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
loftxn
,
Dan Carr
and
tpae
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
NiftyKit
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on July 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#179
Report