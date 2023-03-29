Products
Niftiee Employee Benefits
Niftiee Employee Benefits
Niftiee perks for you and your employees
Visit
Upvote 10
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The employee benefits platform with no minimum members! With Niftiee you can get a bespoke rewards platform, branded to your business with all the discounts we offer and the EAP, why not get in touch and see what Niftiee can do today?
Launched in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
Niftiee Employee Benefits
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Jess warby
in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Jess warby
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#231
Report