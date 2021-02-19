  1. Home
Nicobo by Panasonic

Your new pet...that farts

A lil' bot who's meant to be a companion. Pet it & it'll wiggle its tail, ignore it & it'll ask for attention. The bot uses a camera, for facial recognition & can listen/respond to voice via mics. It knows when you're giving it a hug through touch sensors.
Nathan Svirsky
00:59 for the fart 🤣
Gabe Perez
Hunter
@nathansvirsky also on the last image!
Shivam RamphalCreativity has no limits
I love it, this is a product I need in 2021, a teddy bear that farts 😂😂😂😂.
Gabe Perez
Hunter
The fact that it farts for attention makes me want it. This seems like the next-gen version of Furby and Tamagotchi. All the companionship without the feeding and care.
Brian Bulkowski
@gabe__perez Don't underestimate the Care factor in product love! In tech, Cassandra is the Furby of databases, and look how far it got!
