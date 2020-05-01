Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Wilbert Liu
Maker
Hello hunters! 👋🏻 Recently I want to change how I consume Twitter, to make sure I'm informed in the best possible way without sacrificing so much time and become addicted. I found following the most interesting people on Twitter helps with utilizing the Twitter's list. When I was gathering those people in my private list, I wonder why don't I share what I've been curating in a more entertaining way. That eventually leads to the birth of https://nicetweeps.com. Without further ado, here are some things that might entertain you to follow your next awesome – read: nicest – people on Twitter: 🗂 Specific categories like makers, designers, etc 🎭 Complete overview of people like photo, bio, etc 🚦 Ability to sort by most or least followers 📱 Mobile friendly 🌚 Dark mode by default That said, I'm excited to see how people would use this site. If you have some feedback, thoughts, or whatever, feel free to reach me out via comment or Twitter as well @wilbertliu. Let me know what you think!
UpvoteShare
Nice work! Thanks for including me in the UI/UX list! I scrolled and found myself! 😆
UpvoteShare
Maker
@heidi_helen How could I forget you, Heidi? Hope you'll find it useful there. 😀
Upvote (1)Share
@wilbertliu Woop! Woop! I also found myself in the Maker list. Do you have a Tweet about this that I can share?
UpvoteShare