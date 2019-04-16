nicedoc.io aims to reduce documentation friction, converting any markup file hosted on github.com into instant beauty documentation.
No generators, hosting extra things or whatever: just focus on writing the content and nicedoc does the rest.
Kiko Beats · Landing Page Engineer
I'm a regular OSS contributor and I was fatigued since every time I started a fresh project I need to pick a documentation generator and maintain it, so I decided to start this pet project during my work hours at IBM.
