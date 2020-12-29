discussion
Olivier
MakerDesigner + Developer
Hello again Product Hunt! After a few months of building, user feedback, and loads of coffee, I'm happy to announce Niceboard 2.0: the easiest way to start your own job board is back with tons of new features (including job board translation, jobs backfill, API access, multi-user management, embed, RSS feeds, blogging CMS and more...) two new plans and more affordable pricing! Looking forward to seeing what you guys build with Niceboard! ~Olivier
