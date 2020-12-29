  1. Home
  2.  → Niceboard 2.0

Niceboard 2.0

Start a job board. No code required.

Hiring and Recrui...
Tech
Niceboard is the easiest way to start your own niche job board business, without writing a single line of code.
Set up your board in minutes, connect your own domain, view real-time application stats, backfill jobs, translate it, use the private API and more!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Olivier
Maker
Designer + Developer
Hello again Product Hunt! After a few months of building, user feedback, and loads of coffee, I'm happy to announce Niceboard 2.0: the easiest way to start your own job board is back with tons of new features (including job board translation, jobs backfill, API access, multi-user management, embed, RSS feeds, blogging CMS and more...) two new plans and more affordable pricing! Looking forward to seeing what you guys build with Niceboard! ~Olivier
Share