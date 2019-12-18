Discussion
Hey hunters, we're so excited to share Nice To Meet with you! @aaronbunge and I have been working for a couple of months to bring this side project to life, and really make it something that we're proud of. Why did we make it? Well, I've been to a bunch of meetups and conferences where I would meet a lot of cool people, get business cards from them and then just plain not follow up. Sometimes it was because I would lose their card, other times it would be because I just didn't get around to it later. So now with Nice To Meet, I meet someone, pop open Nice To Meet, give them my phone so they can enter their name & email, and then press schedule follow up. That's it. My phone is back in my pocket and we're back to chatting or moving on. Nice To Meet has definitely made going to events more productive for me and hope it will do the same for you. Especially for folks that are planning on going to CES in a few weeks, we hope this will be your ticket to saving a bunch of time and actually following up with all the awesome people that you meet. Can't wait to hear what you think! P.S. Yes, it's 99 cents or your local equivalent. Support a couple of freelancers doing a good thing, maybe? We've got promo codes for both iOS and Android too so if you want one, hit @aaronbunge or me up. P.P.S. Nice To Meet only currently works with Gmail / Gmail for Work (your own domain) account sign up only. Part of the magic requires the Gmail API behind the scenes.
