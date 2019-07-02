Reviews
Hetal Mehta
The expectation from any #Text Editors is Ease of use, this expectation adds to the complexity for the developers, it seems as just another control but its actually far complex than being another #control. #Prosemirror seems to have ensure that the expectation of end user is fulfilled as a priority. A #lightweight text editor capable of the feature #WYSIWYG. Its bound to be loved not only by the end user but also the ReactJS developer community. http://prosemirror.net/.
Very creative and innovative idea by developer meeting necessities of the end user 👍@jyoti_puri
Maker
I was frustrated with available text editing solutions for the web and then I found prosemirror: http://prosemirror.net/. I went ahead to make this nice lightweight text editor for myself. I am sure these are many other users also looking for better text editing solutions like this.
