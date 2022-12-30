Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
NFTing Card
Ranked #12 for today
NFTing Card
Create your NFTing card with your accomplishments
Visit
Upvote 43
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We believe that the start of the year is the time to kickstart it by sharing good words, and evaluate what has been done. We allow NFT collectors to generate a card and see the NFT-related on-chain data. Ethereum blockchain is supported for now.
Launched in
Web3
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
NFTing card - Every action counts
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
NFTing card - Every action counts
Create your NFTing card with your on-chain data
0
reviews
72
followers
Follow for updates
NFTing Card by
NFTing card - Every action counts
was hunted by
Kien Fam Chung
in
Web3
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
Kien Fam Chung
. Featured on January 3rd, 2023.
NFTing card - Every action counts
is not rated yet. This is NFTing card - Every action counts 's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#31
Report